A few more comfy days before the humidity returns

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

A comfortable evening and overnight is ahead as skies begin to clear with a light wind. This will lead to another chilly night with lows dipping into the 40s and 50s.

Much like Tuesday, Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds during the afternoon after a sunny start to the day. Temperatures will be a touch warmer with highs in the middle 70s for most areas away from Lake Michigan.

Dry and comfortable weather will return on Thursday as highs get closer to average in the upper 70s to around 80s degrees under a partly sunny sky. Temperatures will get back into the 80s on Friday with a mix of sun and clouds.

Humidity levels and temperatures will get a big boost this weekend as highs both Saturday and Sunday will reach into the mid and upper 80s. With the added heat and humidity there is a chance for showers and storms both days.

Warm and humid conditions will stick around into Monday with more scattered showers and possible storms with highs in the 80s.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Apple Store | Google Store