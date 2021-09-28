A few more days in the 70s before rain chances move back in

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Quiet and clear conditions will continue as lows dip into the lower 40s north with upper 40s to near 50 across the rest of the area.

Wednesday: Another gorgeous day is in the forecast! We’ll see plenty of sun with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s across the Fox Valley and western areas. A light southeast wind will keep those near the lake a bit cooler.

Thursday and Friday will bring a few more clouds to the area, but it remains mild with highs in the middle 70s. The weekend will start out with more clouds and a few scattered rain showers. It’ll then get a bit cooler Sunday with light rain possible again on Sunday. Temperatures will remain in the 60s early next week with a good amount of cloud cover and small rain chances.