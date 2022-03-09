The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: High pressure moving across the region tonight will bring quiet conditions under a partly cloudy sky. Lows will drop into the single digits to the north, with lower teens to the south.

Thursday: A round of chilly air will be with us as highs will be 10-15 degrees below average for this time of the year. Look for a mix of sun and clouds with a westerly wind.

A cold front on Friday will bring a few light snow showers to the area with highs in the lower 30s. More cold air is expected o Saturday with a mostly sunny sky. A quick moving clipper sweeps through Saturday night which will bring a chance for light snow. Skies will be partly sunny on Sunday with much warmer air moving into the state. We’ll be watching for a light rain and snow mix early next week with highs well above average through Wednesday!