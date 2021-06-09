A few more days of heat, then lower humidity returns

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Dry weather in the forecast for most areas. There is a small chance for rain well northwest of the Fox Valley. Skies will be mostly clear with some patchy fog possible late. Lows will generally be in the 60s.

Thursday: More heat and humidity expected under a mostly sunny sky. There could be an isolated shower or storm with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s away from Lake Michigan.

Temperatures will be near 90 again on Friday under a mostly sunny sky with an isolated rain chance. Look for another chance for rain early Saturday as a front pushes through the area. That front will bring in lower humidity late in the day. Sunday will stay warm however with a chance for rain late in the day. Temperatures will then trend a little cooler early next week.