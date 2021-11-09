A few pleasant days before our next good shot at rain

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Cooler weather will be pressing in compared to the last few days, but temps will remain above average. Sun will be covered up by more clouds today with a high around 54 degrees. The nice part of the forecast is the wind that will stay around and under 5 mph. North winds shift to the east in the afternoon.

Temps will fall quickly tonight as clouds clear out in the evening and the wind stays light through the overnight. Expect chilly lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s by tomorrow morning.

Wednesday will have increasing clouds again as a system churns toward the state. Rain is NOT expected during the day, but it will be possible after 10pm at night. The high will stay mild at 55 degrees.