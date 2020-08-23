A few rain chances and warm temperatures early this week

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Sunday is starting out quiet under a partly sunny sky. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day with isolated showers or storms possible during the afternoon. Highs will be above average in the middle 80s away from the lake with a light southeast wind.

Skies remain partly cloudy tonight. Patchy fog will be possible after midnight with lows in the 60s.

Temperatures will reach into the upper 80s Monday. Most of the day will be dry, but by the evening and overnight showers and storms will move into the area from the west. Those showers and storms could linger into early Tuesday. A few of the storms may produce gusty winds and hail especially south of Green Bay.

Another hot and humid day expected Wednesday with highs near 90. We will keep a small rain chance going into Thursday with better rain chances Friday as a cold front sweeps through the state.

