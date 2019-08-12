A few rain chances to begin the week

Skies will be mostly clear across the Northwoods tonight with more cloud cover across the south. Lows tonight will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s with light winds.

Look for another mostly cloudy day on Monday with a few rain showers at times. Highs for most of the area will be in the upper 70s. Scattered rain showers will be possible at times once again on Tuesday with highs in the middle 70s.

Dry weather returns on Wednesday under mostly sunny skies. It will be a cooler day as well with temperatures only reaching the lower 70s. This will likely give us a little fall-like feel to the air. The cooler weather doesn’t last long as highs are back into the low to mid 80s with more humidity for the upcoming weekend.