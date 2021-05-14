A few rain showers tomorrow, summer-like warmth next week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies from the afternoon on Friday will persist overnight. Low temperatures will be back into the mid 40s.

Tomorrow: Few showers will first arrive in the mid-morning for areas west of the Fox Cities. Early afternoon will be the best chance of a shower. By the late evening into the overnight, the rain chances will drop even lower.

This will be spotty rain which means not everyone will see raindrops. The rain is needed with the elevated fire danger, but very few will get over 0.5″ at best.

Sunday into Next Week: A stray morning shower is possible waking up on Sunday. However, the sun will reappear into the afternoon. Temperatures will then begin to turn warm once again. Away from the lake mid-week, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

UW-Oshkosh advances to WIAC softball series

De Pere Redbirds soccer flying high into spring tournament

Packers legend and Hall of Famer Jerry Kramer talks Rodgers, offers advice to QB

Unbeaten Appleton North seeks perfect ending at state boys soccer tournament

NDA boys soccer preps for state soccer

Cam Fuller announced as 15th athletic director for St. Norbert College

More Weather