A few rain showers tomorrow, summer-like warmth next week

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies from the afternoon on Friday will persist overnight. Low temperatures will be back into the mid 40s.

Tomorrow: Few showers will first arrive in the mid-morning for areas west of the Fox Cities. Early afternoon will be the best chance of a shower. By the late evening into the overnight, the rain chances will drop even lower.

This will be spotty rain which means not everyone will see raindrops. The rain is needed with the elevated fire danger, but very few will get over 0.5″ at best.

Sunday into Next Week: A stray morning shower is possible waking up on Sunday. However, the sun will reappear into the afternoon. Temperatures will then begin to turn warm once again. Away from the lake mid-week, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.