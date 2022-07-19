The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: A cool front arriving from western Wisconsin tonight will bring a small chance for showers and storms to parts of the area. The severe weather threat remains low, but a few storms could contain gusty winds and heavy rain. It’ll be a warm and muggy night with lows in the 60s and 70s.

Wednesday: Winds will be on the increase out of the west behind the cold front. By the afternoon, a few hit or miss showers and storms may develop under a mix of sun and clouds. Look for highs to generally be in the lower range of the 80s.

Small rain chances will linger the rest of the week with highs in the upper 80s. By Saturday, showers and storms may impact any outdoor plans with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A cooler and less humid airmass will return by Sunday. Highs will hover near average early next week under a mix of sun and clouds.