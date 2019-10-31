A few rain & snow showers to wrap up the week

A storm system that brought anywhere from 1-6″ inches of snow to the area on Halloween is now moving away from Wisconsin. Skies will begin to clear tonight as temperatures fall into the lower 20s.

A clipper system will pass to our north on Friday, but a cold front swinging across the state will bring the chance for more scattered rain or snow showers especially Friday afternoon. What snow we do see will be very light with less than an inch of accumulation expected. Highs will remain well below average in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.

Expected snowfall on Friday

A windy day is expected Saturday under mostly cloudy skies and a few flurries flying around. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 30s. Another chance for rain and snow showers enters the forecast Sunday and again Monday with temperatures in the lower 40s.

Much colder air arrives during the middle portions of next week with highs struggling to hit 30 by next Thursday.