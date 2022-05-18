The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Thunderstorms will weaken as they approach from the northwest this evening. Once the rain moves through the rest of the night will be partly cloudy. Lows will cool into the 40s and 50s with a south wind.

Thursday: Sunshine in the morning will be replaced with some cloud cover as a warm front pushes into the state. The first half of the day should be dry, but by the afternoon and evening showers and storms are expected to develop. A few storms could be strong with hail, high winds, and heavy rain possible. Highs south of the warm front could soar well into the 70s.

Thunderstorms with the potential for heavy rain will continue Thursday night and Friday morning. The weekend will feature cool temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s for highs. Next week will begin nice with highs in the lower 60s on Monday. A chance for rain showers will return for the middle of next week.