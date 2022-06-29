The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: A few clouds will pass through during the night as a complex of showers and thunderstorms pass well to our north. Lows will be in the 60s as a southwest wind begins to develop.

Thursday: Sunshine during the morning will give way to increasing clouds for the second half of the day. A front arriving from the north will bring the potential for showers and storms to the area for the second half of the day. A few storms could have gusty winds, small hail, and downpours. It’ll be a warm and more humid day with highs pushing into the upper 80s with a blustery southwest wind.

Mostly sunny conditions return as we end the work week. A few rain chances will favor northern areas on Saturday with dry conditions now possible the rest of the weekend including the 4th of July! High temperatures look to hold very steady and seasonal in the lower 80s.