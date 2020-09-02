A few showers and strong winds Thursday

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

A west wind will remain breezy this evening as clear skies gradually give way to more cloud cover after midnight. There is a small chance for a light rain shower well northwest is Shawano by early Thursday. Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

A cool front will move through the area Thursday morning. Along this front a few scattered rain showers will be possible. The best chance for any rain will mainly be north of Green Bay. Behind the front a very strong west wind will develop. Those winds will be sustained at 15-30 mph with higher gusts possible.





A nice end to the week expected on Friday as skies will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. It will come with breezy conditions once again. Temperatures will reach for near average levels in the middle 70s by Saturday with lots of sunshine. Scattered showers will move in on Sunday as another storm system passes through the region with temperatures in the 70s.

A spotty shower will linger into Labor Day with a good amount of cloud cover. Highs will generally be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Small rain chances will be with us into the middle portions of the week with highs on the cooler end in the 60s.

