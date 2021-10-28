A few showers move through Thursday night, much cooler next week

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Clouds skies are expected with on and off light rain showers. Lows will be in the 40s to near 50 with a north wind at 5-15 mph.

Friday: Spotty light rain showers early in the day will come to an end. We’ll be left with a mostly cloudy sky and gusty northeast winds at 10-20 mph. Those winds could gust over 30 mph at times.

Get out and enjoy the great weather in the forecast on Saturday! Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60 with lots of sun. It’ll be a bit cooler on Halloween, but dry with some breezy conditions during the afternoon. Temperatures will be trending much cooler next week as we open up the month of November. A few areas during the middle of next week could struggle to see highs in the 40s.