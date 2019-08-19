A few showers or storm possible on Tuesday

Great weather is in the forecast this evening as we will see clear skies with lows cooling back into the 50s by early Tuesday morning with light winds.

On Tuesday skies will begin the day mostly clear, but clouds will then be on the increase with a chance for a few showers or storm. No severe weather is anticipated. It will be a warmer day with highs in the low to middle 80s with more humidity.

After Tuesday we will see a very nice stretch of weather across northeast Wisconsin Wednesday through Friday with plenty of sun and highs in the 70s. A few areas on Friday could have high temperatures stuck in the 60s with a mix of sun and clouds.