A few showers return Thursday, much cooler next week

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Mostly clear skies early this evening will be replaced with cloud cover from west to east tonight. Most of the area will be dry through the overnight, but locations north of Hwy. 64 could see rain late tonight into early Thursday morning. Lows tonight will be in the 50s.

Skies will be mostly cloudy on Thursday with scattered showers and a few storms expected. Highs will be held in the 60s and 70s with a light wind. Rainfall totals through Thursday won’t be all that impressive. A few tenths of an inch can be expected, but a few areas could approach a half inch if any storms develop.





Skies will clear out Friday and with a gusty southwest wind highs will reach for the upper 70s. A few showers return on Saturday with temperatures in the middle 70s. A small rain chance will linger into Sunday with highs near 70. A larger storm system will bring more rain chances into the region as we start next week. It will also bring with it much cooler air as well with highs only reaching into the mid and upper 50s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Apple Store | Google Store