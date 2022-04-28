The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Still some decent sunshine holding in the Thursday forecast, but there will be more clouds to the south. Those clouds will make the trip up to the north as the day progresses. Plan on temps going up another notch to the upper 40s and lower 50s, and southeast winds keep the lakeshore in the low 40s.

Tonight will be cloudy and there could be some rain showers around at this time. It’s still a small chance, so nothing guaranteed. Not as chilly tonight with a low around 39 degrees.

Tomorrow has clouds and isolated showers for the morning, then partly sunny and dry in the afternoon. Highs work up once again to 54 degrees.