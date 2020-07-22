A few showers Wednesday, hot and humid this weekend

The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

We’re beginning Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds after showers from the overnight move northeast of Wisconsin. An area of low pressure moving out of the state will be close enough later today where we could see more cloud cover develop as well as bring a few isolated sprinkles or light rain showers. Highs today will range from near 70 across the northwoods to upper 70s across southern areas.

For tonight we should see a good amount of cloud cover with a few sprinkles or drizzle possible. Lows will cool into the 50s to the north with 60s across the rest of Northeast Wisconsin.

After a cloudy start to Thursday we’ll see the sunshine gradually return into the afternoon. You should feel less humidity return as well during the second half of the day. Temperatures will remain slightly below average with highs in the 70s. Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with highs in the 80s. A big push of humidity will arrive through the day on Friday.

Hot and humid weather is in the forecast this weekend. Temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will be in the lower 90s. With this increase in humidity Heat Index values could reach for the upper 90s. Saturday is looking mainly dry, but a chance for showers and storms will be possible on Sunday. Highs will stay warm early next week in the middle 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. Another small rain chance will enter the forecast by next Tuesday.

