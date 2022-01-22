A few snow chances, more cold air

Tonight: Snow flurries will be possible before midnight mainly south near Lake Winnebago. Then, clouds decrease through the early morning hours. Low temperatures will be right around 0 degrees with wind chills below zero for most of the night.

Tomorrow: Plenty of sunshine in the forecast in the daytime. Cold air will only allow temperatures to just climb into the teens. Spotty snow showers arrive right around midnight.

Monday: Snow showers will be possible through the morning. However, not much in terms of snow accumulations. Most will reside in the Dusting-2″ range.

