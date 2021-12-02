A few snow showers early Friday, wintry mess likely Sunday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Our next weak storm system will arrive tonight which will bring some flurries and light snow showers. Lows will be in the 20s to low 30s. Accumulations are expected to remain light, but could be just enough to lead to some slick spots on the roads for the Friday morning commute.

Friday: Light snow showers will taper by the afternoon and we’ll be left with a mostly cloudy sky. Highs will be in the upper 30s to some low 40s with a light southwest breeze.

The weekend starts out dry with temperatures in the middle 30s for highs. We’re keeping a close eye on a system that arrives Sunday. Depending on the track, there could be a mix of rain and snow across the state with highs in the upper 30s for Green Bay and the valley. Blustery winds will take us into Monday with lingering snow showers. It’ll be chilly on Tuesday with another round of light snow possible.