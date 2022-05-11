The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: We’ll be watching a batch of thunderstorms moving through Minnesota and western Wisconsin late tonight. If the storms hold together, areas mainly north of Hwy. 29 could have some storms move through after midnight. Otherwise, skies will be partly cloudy with lows in the 50s and 60s.

Thursday: Rain showers will move out early in the day as skies clear for the afternoon. It’ll be a warm and humid day. High temperatures could reach record territory in Green Bay. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Another round of thunderstorms are possible on Friday with highs back into the 80s. Rain showers will taper early Saturday followed by more spotty rain chances on Sunday. Early next week is trending cooler with high temperatures.