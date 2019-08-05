A few strong storms possible Monday afternoon

Quiet weather will take us through the overnight hours with lows falling back into the 60s with light winds.

We’ll have a dry start to Monday, but a cold front will move across the state during the afternoon. This front will push through our area during the mid to late afternoon hours. Ahead of that front showers and storms are expected. A few of the storms could be strong to severe with highs winds and heavy rain being the main concern. The Storm Prediction Center has a Slight Risk for severe weather for areas near and south of Hwy. 29. The best timing for these storms to move through is from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Highs on Monday will be in the low to middle 80s.

Drier weather will return by Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the 80s. We’ll have another chance for showers and storms by Wednesday with humid highs in the middle 80s.

Another cold front moves through late Wednesday and behind it we’ll have less humid conditions filter in for the second half of the work week.