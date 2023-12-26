The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Forecast from Storm Team 5…

A occluded front with lots of dry air in the lower levels kept rain chances low today besides a passing drizzle or two. It was another cloudy day with temperatures falling throughout the day. For tonight, the trend will be for clouds to go from cloudy to partly cloudy late and temperatures fall to around the freezing mark.

Tomorrow sees the return of the sun for the morning hours, before the return of clouds out ahead of the occluded front moving back in. Highs return to the lower 40s. Expect a wintery mix to start up north in the evening and move through the Fox Valley through the overnight hours and through a good majority of Thursday. The system has the potential to create a slippery commute to work for Thursday morning, but should exit in the afternoon. Any wintery mix should become mainly rain through Thursday with temperatures back into the low 50s.

Mostly sunny skies return in the late morning to early afternoon Friday. Keeping an eye on a system that could bring light snow chances at some point in the weekend.