The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Expect to see a mix of clouds and stars through the night. It’ll be mild and slightly muggy as lows away from the water only cool into the 60s to lower 70s. Winds will remain blustery out of the south at 10-20 mph.

Tuesday: A cold front arriving from the west will bring the chance for scattered showers and storms to the area. It’ll remain warm with highs well into the 80s. Winds will pick up out of the southwest at 10-25mph.

Behind the cold front temperatures will be much cooler with highs only near 70 by Wednesday. A few showers will pass through on Thursday followed by a very nice end to this short work week. Next weekend is looking cooler with a chance for scattered rain showers.