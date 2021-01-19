A few warmer days ahead along with small snow chances

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will eventually give way to clearing after midnight. It’ll be a chilly night with lows dropping into the single digits for most areas. Wind chill values will dip below zero with a west breeze at 5-10 mph.

Blustery southwest winds on Wednesday will bring high temperatures back into the lower 30s under a mostly cloudy sky. Those winds will be sustained at 10-20 mph with higher gusts.

A chance for flurries or light snow showers are possible Thursday under a mostly cloudy sky with highs in the middle 30s. Temperatures will take a dip again into the teens for Friday with dry conditions.

As we start the weekend our weather remains dry and cloudy. It’ll be a seasonal day with temperatures in the lower 20s. A chance for light snow still looks possible on Sunday, but heavy snow is not anticipated at this time. The forecast early next weeks brings temperatures back into the upper 20s to lower 30s with mostly cloudy conditions.

