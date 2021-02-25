A few wintry systems for the weekend, but highs remain mild

The latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Skies will be mostly clear tonight as lows cool into the teens and low 20s. Keep an eye out for some areas of patchy fog early Friday morning. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

After some early morning patchy fog Friday morning we’ll have a little sunshine appear across the area. Clouds will thicken up throughout the afternoon as our next weather system approaches. Highs will reach for the upper 30s to lower 40s with a southerly wind.

We start out the weekend with highs in the middle 40s under a partly sunny sky. Another system will bring a mix of rain and snow Saturday night into Sunday morning. Areas northwest of Green Bay could see some light snow accumulations with this system.

Temperatures take a brief dip Monday with highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. It won’t last long as we’re right back into the 40s Tuesday through Thursday.