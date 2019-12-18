A frigid Wednesday, much warmer this weekend

From the Storm Team 5 Weather Center…

You have to bundle up today! It’s a bitter cold morning out there as temperatures are in the single digits above and below zero. THE PROBLEM IS THE WIND. With a steady breezy from 5 to 15 miles per hour will drop early morning wind chills to the double digits below zero! Afternoon high temps will reach the low teens. Chills improve with warmer temperatures and less windy conditions later on.





Tonight will be cold, but not as cold. Partly cloudy skies are expected, and there may be a few non-accumulating snow flurries up north. The low is 8 degrees, with rising overnight temperatures.

A warmer day will return tomorrow. Mostly sunny with highs back to the upper 20s to around 30 degrees.

Highs will be up to 37 degrees on Friday! An overcast sky is expected, plus there is a chance for spotty flurries or sprinkles.

Into the weekend, even warmer weather returns. Snow melt is a guarantee, possibly setting up a 0% chance of a white Christmas next Wednesday. Highs will be close to 40 degrees Sunday and Monday.