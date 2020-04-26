A gorgeous end to the weekend before several rounds of rain

From Storm Team 5…

We will end the weekend with a great day as Sunday brings plenty of sunshine back to the forecast. Highs will be coolest by the lake and bay, but inland temperatures are expected to increase to the upper 50s and low 60s.

Tonight, mainly clear skies will give way to a few clouds. A warm front lifting into the state will bring us those clouds and possibly some sprinkles around daybreak. The low is 37 degrees.

Increasing clouds again Monday with a high of 55 degrees. During the late morning and afternoon, scattered showers are likely as a cold front swings through Wisconsin. Rain will end by the evening.

We’ll start with cloudy and dry conditions Tuesday, then another system will rotate into the midwest and bring more rain through the second half of the day. The high is 58 degrees.

That same system keeps the chance for rain on Wednesday. By this time, it’s the back end of the system where temps will be cooler and winds will be stronger.

A dry out period returns Thursday and Friday with a set of pretty nice days! Take a look: