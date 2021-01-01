A gray start to 2021, some flakes south

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Patchy fog and haziness will be our introduction to 2021 in the weather department, and that may struggle to disappear through Friday. Given the morning temps in the teens, some frost may deposit on untreated surfaces due to the fog. Wisconsin will also have a steady stream of middle and upper level clouds in from a snow maker that will be mainly missing us to the south. Light winds and a high in the middle and upper 20s

Late afternoon/early evening timeframe will have a chance for flurries or a light snow shower far to the south, otherwise mainly dry for the vast majority of the viewing area. Mostly to partly cloudy skies with more patchy fog overnight. The low is 15 degrees.

Saturday could start with some of that fog, then sun will burn it off and stay with us into the afternoon. The brighter day will increase temps to around 30 degrees. Late night fog may come back.

Sunday also looks nice. Early morning fog is possible, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. The high should be right around 30 degrees again.