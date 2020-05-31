A great end to the weekend before June rain chances

The latest northeast Wisconsin forecast from Storm Team 5…

Looks like a great day for Sunday as we end May on a high note. Plenty of sunshine out there with just a few clouds developing during the afternoon and evening. We’ll get highs to enter the low 70s, but cooler by the lake. WSW will be between 5 and 15 miles per hour.

Tonight will not be as chilly as some clouds move in. The low is 52 degrees overnight.

Not a bad day Monday, but we could get some rain. The high is 71 degrees for the first day of June under partly sunny skies. The best chance for rain will be along a warm boundary where some showers and thunderstorms may fire during the afternoon and evening. If a storm becomes strong, the main risks will be hail and gusty winds.

We crank up the heat again early next week. The warmest day is Tuesday, take a look:

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Apple Store | Google Store