A great start to the new month

Stats for the month of August.

Notice the change in average temperatures and sunset times from August 1st to August 31st.

August is here! The new month can’t start much better as we have low humidity, calm winds, and lots of sunshine on the way for Thursday. High temperatures will be in the low 80s this afternoon, but a little cooler by Lake Michigan with temps in the low to mid 70s.

Sunny skies for Thursday, low humidity, light winds, and highs in the low 80s.

Tonight will be nice with mostly clear skies. Temperatures and humidity will be comfortable with lows in the mid 50s.

The weather switches up a bit on Friday. We’ll have mostly sunny skies for the majority of the day, but a weak cold front moving in from the north will give a chance for late afternoon and evening thunderstorms starting in the northwoods and moving south. Muggy weather returns later in the day, and high temperatures will reach 84 degrees.

Saturday will be mild and humid! Partly sunny skies out and about, but rain chances are not zero! There is a chance for a hit or miss shower or thunderstorm. Temperatures hit 83 degrees.

Another hit or miss shower or storm is possible Sunday. Skies will be partly sunny once again, warm and humid, with a high of 84.

Monday will be a mainly dry day, mostly sunny. Muggy again for the afternoon with a high of 85 degrees. Another cold front will bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms later in the evening.

Tuesday may begin with some showers or rumbles of thunder along the same cold front. Expect highs around 83 degrees.

Partly sunny on Wednesday and 80 degrees.