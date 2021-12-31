A grey end to the year; snow in southern Wisconsin Saturday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The year wraps up on Friday with plenty of clouds and highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Once again, the mention of flurries and/or freezing drizzle will be in the forecast this afternoon. Watch out for some possible slick spots later on.

More flurries/freezing drizzle possible tonight, otherwise partly cloudy as the wind picks up from the north overnight. The ball drop temp will be 22 degrees at the strike of midnight! The low will make it down to 12 degrees.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy again as a winter storm moves into the midwest. Saturday’s high is chilly at 18 degrees. Snow or just a few flakes will be possible in the southern/lakeshore counties in the afternoon and night – mainly to the south of Green Bay. As much as 2 to 4 inches of snow will be the possibility for Fond du Lac and Sheboygan counties. Lower totals north of there.

The weather looking nicer, but not feeling nicer on Sunday. It will be plenty sunny, however, highs only get to 16 degrees. The Packer game at Lambeau is at 7:20pm, and you can expect single digit air temperatures and below zero wind chills during the game.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

St. Mary's Springs takes second, Notre Dame third at NDA Showcase

'Shawano Sundrop Shootout' highlights: Appleton East hangs on, West De Pere finishes strong

Neenah boys beat Pewaukee

HSSPX: Notre Dame GB takes down Hortonville, De Pere boys beat Kimberly

Locker Room: Keys to the Game

Locker Room: Previewing Browns

More Weather