A grey end to the year; snow in southern Wisconsin Saturday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The year wraps up on Friday with plenty of clouds and highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Once again, the mention of flurries and/or freezing drizzle will be in the forecast this afternoon. Watch out for some possible slick spots later on.

More flurries/freezing drizzle possible tonight, otherwise partly cloudy as the wind picks up from the north overnight. The ball drop temp will be 22 degrees at the strike of midnight! The low will make it down to 12 degrees.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy again as a winter storm moves into the midwest. Saturday’s high is chilly at 18 degrees. Snow or just a few flakes will be possible in the southern/lakeshore counties in the afternoon and night – mainly to the south of Green Bay. As much as 2 to 4 inches of snow will be the possibility for Fond du Lac and Sheboygan counties. Lower totals north of there.

The weather looking nicer, but not feeling nicer on Sunday. It will be plenty sunny, however, highs only get to 16 degrees. The Packer game at Lambeau is at 7:20pm, and you can expect single digit air temperatures and below zero wind chills during the game.