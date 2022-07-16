The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Some spotty showers linger for tonight in the Northwoods, but the rest of the WFRV viewing area will remain dry overnight tonight, with a mostly cloudy sky, and comfortable temperatures around 62 degrees.

The very small spotty shower chance remains in the forecast for tomorrow, but overall, your Sunday is looking to be a nice day, with mostly sunny skies, and warm low 80s July temperatures. Tomorrow will be a bit humid, however, with dew points in the low 60s.

The heat and humidity is on for Monday! Temperatures are back into the 90s for the first time this July, as well as near 70 degree dew points and a sunny sky.

Thunderstorm chances return for Tuesday afternoon, and will continue into Wednesday.

Thursday is looking to be a nice day, with temperatures in the upper 80, and mostly sunny skies, as well as the low humidity that will begin to die down.

Small thunderstorm chances make their way back into the forecast again for the start of your weekend next week.