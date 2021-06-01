A hot start to the new month

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Patchy ground fog from last night quickly burns off Tuesday morning. You’ll get a great day as we head into the first day of the new month!

Mostly sunny skies with more afternoon clouds, plus a small chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening as a lake breeze develops. SMALL rain chance is the key word. Highs hit pretty close to Sunday in the middle and upper 70s, while the lakeshore stays in the lower 60s behind the lake breeze.

Tonight a few remaining showers from the afternoon may hold in the evening, otherwise it’s a partly cloudy sky overnight with a low down to 54 degrees.

Tomorrow, we rinse and repeat the forecast but kick up the temps by a couple degrees. A mix of sun and clouds with a small pop-up thundershower chance. The high is 78 degrees, and 64 degrees by the lake.