A Humid Wednesday: 7/17/2019

We're keeping it humid and warm today. Your forecast for Wednesday bring another round of sunshine and clouds, but a little cooler on the thermometer as our highs top out at 85 degrees. In the afternoon, there is a SMALL CHANCE for a developing isolated shower that could form in our southern counties.

Tonight, there will be increasing clouds heading to bed - that, leading to showers and thunderstorms that will move late tonight. There is a possibility of high wind and downpours, and a strong to possibly severe line may develop in central WI. Overnight lows fall to 72 degrees.