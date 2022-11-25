From Storm Team 5…

We hope you had a great Thanksgiving and Black Friday if you got a start on your shopping.

The weather will be perfect for exterior illumination installation on Saturday, as we are expecting fantastic conditions for a Saturday with mostly sunny skies and temps in the mid 50s. The wind could get a bit gusty at times out of the southwest at 10-25 mph.

Not quite as nice Sunday as Wisconsin will have scattered rain showers with snow mixing in here and there. It doesn’t appear to be a big accumulation as temperatures will be too warm for it. The high will be around 40 degrees.

A nice mix of sun and clouds is expected on Monday with highs again near 40.

No major snows on the horizon as of now.