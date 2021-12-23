A layer of snow possible today in many locations

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Anywhere from a dusting to a couple inches of snow is possible Thursday as a quick moving system brings bursts of snow showers to our area. This will be mainly in the morning as it shifts from the south to north. It will taper off in northern sections during the afternoon. Highs should be warm enough around Green Bay and south to melt off that snow a bit later today where temps get into the mid and upper 30s, remaining below freezing for the northern half of the area.

Anywhere from a dusting to a couple inches of snow will be possible as moderate to heavy snow shifts up from the south.

Tonight will be quiet with partly to mostly cloudy skies. With the blanket of clouds, the overnight low will be mild around 24 degrees.

Mild and damp for Christmas Eve on Friday. We will have thickening clouds along with some very light rain or drizzle that develops. In the morning, it might be cold enough up north for that rain to freeze and create some icy spots on untreated roads and sidewalks. Afternoon highs will be spanning the 40s!

Christmas Day on Saturday also looks fairly quiet as we will just have some clouds out there most of the day. Late in the day, there is a slight chance for some light snow to form, but it doesn’t look to be a huge impact at this point. The high is 34 degrees.

Sunday will also have mostly dry conditions during the day with a high of 32 degrees. Partly sunny with a new system arriving at night that will bring a snowy mix Sunday night into Monday.