A Less Humid Thursday: 7/11/2019

Warm and humid conditions continue under mostly sunny skies for much of northeast Wisconsin this afternoon. A cold front is approaching from the west and will be the focal point for an isolated shower or storm during the mid to late afternoon. Dry air moving into the area will try to limit the coverage of any storms that do end up forming.

As of Wednesday afternoon the Storm Prediction Center has parts of northeastern Wisconsin under a Slight Risk for severe weather. This means that there is the potential for an isolated thunderstorm which could be severe. The main concerns with any storms that do develop will be damaging winds, large hail, and very heavy rain.