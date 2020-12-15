The latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Cloudy skies will stick around as we head through the overnight. A light onshore breeze could bring a few flurries to lakeshore areas late tonight. Very light accumulation will be possible for areas that see any snow. Lows will cool into the teens and 20s with a light wind.





Any early morning flurries on Wednesday will give way to a dry afternoon. We’ll have plenty of clouds throughout the day as well. If we’re lucky we could see some late day sunshine. Highs will inch a few degrees above average in the upper 20s to lower 30s with an east wind around 5 mph.

The rest of the week is looking pretty quiet as temperatures remain mild for this time of the year in the low to middle 30s. Thursday will bring more sun before clouds increase on Friday. A chance for a rain and snow mix will be possible Friday night into Saturday morning. The rest of Saturday and Sunday are looking quiet with highs in the 30s.

Another system will bring the chance for a rain and snow mix on Monday with temperatures quite mild pushing to near 40 degrees!