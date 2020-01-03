A light snow chance returns this weekend

From Storm Team 5…

We’ll keep clouds around for Friday, but there could be some pockets of partial sunshine during the day. Temperatures will not be cold again, starting off around 30 degrees and ending in the lower end of the 30s by the afternoon which is 10 degrees cooler than yesterday.

Tonight, a weak system out of the northwest will generate the chance for a few stray flurries (mainly late afternoon, evening.) This is NOT a big chance, and snow accumulation is not anticipated. Mostly cloudy and 24 degrees by Saturday morning.

More sunshine build in Saturday. Should be a nice day with sun and clouds mixed and a high of 31 degrees.

The next snow chance is Sunday. Another quick-hitting system could drop some snow by the morning – and snow accumulation looks meager as only a dusting to an inch will be the potential. The high will be back to the mid 30s.