A little more snow Monday night

From Storm Team 5…

1″ to 3″ of new snow out there to begin Monday morning. Additional snow for the day will be minor as it tapers off this morning. Partly to mostly cloudy conditions can be expected later on with high temps in the low 30s.

Another batch of snow, or snowy mix is possible tonight. This will swing through mainly during the overnight hours as we sleep, and WILL NOT be as much as last night – we’re thinking mainly and inch or less falling before Tuesday morning.

Outside of a few early morning flurries Tuesday, dry weather returns in the afternoon. Winds will become a bit breezy, but it’s a warmer wind that will increase temperatures to 38 degrees for the high.

Snow showers looking likely for Wednesday. The high is 30 degrees.

Mostly sunny by Thursday, but temperatures will fall throughout the day. It will be a cold one with temperatures mainly in the teens.

ANOTHER SYSTEM TO WATCH: A developing system out of the plains will be on our radar late in the week. It will bring the potential for snow Friday into Saturday, a long-duration snow event that could bring us several more inches of snow and make travel difficult. Stay tuned for updates through the week.