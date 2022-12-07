The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: High pressure will bring some clearing skies to the area through the night. It’ll be cool with lows in the single digits far north and 20s lakeside with light winds.

Thursday: Temperatures will be back to seasonal levels again for the afternoon as most locations reach for the mid to upper 30s. Skies will be partly sunny with a light east wind.

The next round of snow showers will favor the southern half of the state on Friday. A light accumulation will be possible south of Green Bay. Just as that system exits, yet another light snow chance will arrive for the entire area on Saturday. This could once again bring light accumulations to Wisconsin. Sunday and Monday will be quiet before rain and snow showers accompany a larger system for the middle of next week.