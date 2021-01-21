A little sun, a breeze, and some light snow

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Temperatures are over 20 degrees warmer Thursday morning that compared to yesterday! You’ll get some sunshine to start with more clouds over the northwoods, then all get clouds and some spotty light snow showers or flurries for the afternoon and early evening. It will be breezy with a west wind from 15 to 30 miles per hour. The high is set very mild at 35 degrees.

Tonight, any snow goes away early. Partly cloudy skies overnight with the breeze lingering. The low drops to 11 degrees. Wind chills will likely hit below zero territory by the morning tomorrow.

Friday will be mostly sunny, but much colder than today. Temperatures will top out at 19 degrees and it will also be a little breezy.

The next snowmaker will come in during the weekend, and it does look like the shovels will get a workout again. The timing is Saturday night into Sunday morning, and most likely gone for the game at 2:05pm as the Packers take on the Buccaneers.