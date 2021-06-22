A little warmer with more rain chances

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: A few clouds will creep in from the south overnight. Wind directions will shift to the south at 5 to 10 mph. Low temperatures in the 50s, cooler up north.

Tomorrow: Temperatures will be warmer to around 80 degrees ahead of a warm front. In the afternoon and evening, there is the possibility of a few stray showers that could see a rumble of thunder.

Thursday/End of Week: Scattered showers and storms will move into the region before noon on Thursday, lingering for the afternoon. However, the greater chance of rain will be Friday as a cold front crosses Northeast Wisconsin. Clouds stick around to start the weekend, but more sun moves in to close the forecast period.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Bay Port baseball punches ticket to state semifinals

Tour of America's Dairyland rolls through Northeast Wisconsin

Blizzard Report: Green Bay drops third game to Bismarck

Sectionals set for high school baseball, softball

Girls State Soccer Brackets: Notre Dame, Plymouth, Howards Grove go for gold

Notre Dame Heading to State

More Weather