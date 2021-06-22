A little warmer with more rain chances

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: A few clouds will creep in from the south overnight. Wind directions will shift to the south at 5 to 10 mph. Low temperatures in the 50s, cooler up north.

Tomorrow: Temperatures will be warmer to around 80 degrees ahead of a warm front. In the afternoon and evening, there is the possibility of a few stray showers that could see a rumble of thunder.

Thursday/End of Week: Scattered showers and storms will move into the region before noon on Thursday, lingering for the afternoon. However, the greater chance of rain will be Friday as a cold front crosses Northeast Wisconsin. Clouds stick around to start the weekend, but more sun moves in to close the forecast period.