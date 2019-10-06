A long stretch of dry weather

From Storm Team 5…

Here comes a nice stretch of weather! Mostly sunny skies on the way for Sunday with highs increasing to the low and mid 60s for the afternoon. The one kicker about today will be the wind, which will be breezy out of the west-southwest from 15 to 25 miles per hour.

SUNDAY’S CHANCE FOR RAIN: It’s a small rain chance, but it will come in during the late afternoon and evening for the NORTHWOODS. A small clip of energy moving in from Canada may produce a few spotty light rain showers, then any rain tapers off later at night.

Outside of that evening rain chance up north, the rest of the area stays dry under mostly clear skies. Overnight temperatures fall to 47 degrees.

Lots of sunshine returns Monday to get the week started. Highs will be a touch cooler at 62 degrees.

Warmer for Tuesday, staying sunny. 65 degrees.

Up to 67 degrees in the afternoon of Wednesday, staying mostly sunny for the day.

The next rain chance will be Thursday evening through Friday. That same system may also bring a few SNOW FLURRIES to the state over the weekend! Stay tuned for updates throughout the week as we gather more information on that first snow chance of the season.