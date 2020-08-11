A mild, but quiet stretch of weather continues

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

A clear and quiet night is in the forecast across the area. It will be a good night to check out the annual Perseids Meteor Shower. All you have to do is look straight overhead and you should be able to see around 50 of the meteors once you get away from the city lights. Lows will eventually drop to near 60 with a light southeast wind.

Wednesday will feature plenty of sunshine as highs warm quite a bit into the middle 80s. Humidity levels should still be fairly comfortable with a light southeast wind.

Highs will stay in the middle 80s again on Thursday with just a few more clouds. We will wrap up the work week under a partly sunny sky on Friday and temperatures in the low to middle 80s. Average high for this time of the year is in the upper 70s.

Our next chance for showers and thunderstorms will arrive into the area this weekend. Saturday will bring scattered showers and storms with temperatures in the low to middle 80s. The rain chance will be slight lower on Sunday with temperatures in the lower 80s.

