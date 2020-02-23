A mild end to the weekend, possible heavy snow next week

From Storm Team 5…

Outside of some patchy morning fog on this Sunday, skies will be mostly sunny. With that sun and a favorable SW wind direction for mild temps, highs are going to rise a bit from yesterday into the 40s for the afternoon.

Tonight will be quiet with only a few clouds, and a low of 22 degrees.

We kick off the new week on Monday with another mild day. The high goes to 38 degrees with filtered sunshine.

NEED TO MONITOR A POTENTIAL SNOW CHANCE:

A storm system moving our way from Oklahoma could put us into a heavy snow band from later Tuesday into Wednesday. The chance will be for accumulating snow and gusty winds, especially in the southern half of the area. Check back for more details regarding possible snow totals Monday and Tuesday.