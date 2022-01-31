A mild start to February, but it won’t last long

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: A mostly cloudy sky and south winds will keep temperatures mild through the night. Lows will only cool into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds will be sustained around 10-25 mph.

Tuesday: The first day of February will begin very mild as highs reach for the upper 30s to lower 40s! It’ll come with a mostly cloudy sky and blustery south winds, eventually turning out of the west by the afternoon. Wind gusts could get near 30 mph.

Cold air returns by Wednesday as a large storm system passes to our south. We will keep temperatures in the teens for highs the rest of the week with a few flurries or light snow showers on Friday. Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds before another small snow chance enters the forecast on Sunday.