A mild Wednesday; big temp changes Thursday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Some of the warmest air of the day out there this morning as temps begin in the 40s! We will have steady temps into the afternoon, that might even drop a little bit when we normally expect the highs. In the morning – mostly cloudy and maybe a few sprinkles. In the afternoon – partly sunny and breezier as west winds pick up between 10 and 25 mph.

A steady west wind continues tonight with partly cloudy skies above. The lows tonight get back to the mid and upper 20s.

Tomorrow be partly sunny, but the big story will be the huge drop in temps. The highs fall big time to the lower and middle 30s 0- and with the wind around 15 to 30 miles per hour it will feel much chillier. Some flakes may fly only to the north.

