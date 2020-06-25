A nice day before a strong thunderstorm threat to end the work week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Looks like a great day ahead for Thursday! Skies will be filled with sunshine and fair weather clouds going by from time to time, especially in the afternoon. The highs get up to the upper 70s and lower 80s with that sun – even warm by the lake with west winds from 5 to 15 miles per hour!

Tonight will by a dry night as a few clouds move overhead. The low is 62 degrees.

Tomorrow brings back muggy weather and a high of 82 degrees. The combination of a warm front and cold front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms. By the time the cold front gets here later in the day, some thunderstorms may become strong or severe with damaging winds and large hail. That will go along with the usual thunderstorm risks of heavy rain and lightning.

Now is the time to download the FREE Storm Team 5 weather app to get alerts directly to your location.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Apple Store | Google Store

Looks like a nice day again going into the weekend on Saturday. Mostly sunny and 82 degrees. It will also be muggy.

Humid and 84 degrees Sunday! It will stay dry with plenty of sun to wrap up the weekend.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Badgers return to campus for voluntary workouts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Badgers return to campus for voluntary workouts"

Community chips in to help Green Bay business

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community chips in to help Green Bay business"

Royster on KBO Fans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Royster on KBO Fans"

Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps"

WIR returns to racing

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR returns to racing"

Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base"
More Weather