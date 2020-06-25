A nice day before a strong thunderstorm threat to end the work week

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Looks like a great day ahead for Thursday! Skies will be filled with sunshine and fair weather clouds going by from time to time, especially in the afternoon. The highs get up to the upper 70s and lower 80s with that sun – even warm by the lake with west winds from 5 to 15 miles per hour!

Tonight will by a dry night as a few clouds move overhead. The low is 62 degrees.

Tomorrow brings back muggy weather and a high of 82 degrees. The combination of a warm front and cold front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms. By the time the cold front gets here later in the day, some thunderstorms may become strong or severe with damaging winds and large hail. That will go along with the usual thunderstorm risks of heavy rain and lightning.

Looks like a nice day again going into the weekend on Saturday. Mostly sunny and 82 degrees. It will also be muggy.

Humid and 84 degrees Sunday! It will stay dry with plenty of sun to wrap up the weekend.